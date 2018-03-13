Dear Prospective Homeowners, It is our immense pleasure to recommend Jeff Anderson as a real estate agent for any individual or family searching for the ideal home in the Twin Cities metro area. We have used Jeff multiple times and each time he has surpassed our expectations. The first move was relocation from Texas back to the Twin Cities back in 1987. I had one house hunting trip where Jeff set up a series of house showings where we found the perfect house, made an offer and happily moved in as expected a couple of months later. It was seamless! Personal situations changed and I ended up in a quaint small home in Minneapolis. When the time was right to move again, we called Jeff to consult with us on preparation to list our home. He made recommendations on staging and some minor repairs/updates needed to the home. Jeff has just the touch when it comes to advertising the homes he lists. Once listed, it was a matter of days and we had an offer in hand! Once again, we set out to find that next perfect home. He worked with us on our wish list for the new home and found us the perfect rambler in the western suburbs. He coached us through a situation where multiple offers were being presented and we got the house. Fast forward about 10 years and we were in the market for something new once again. We either wanted to remodel where we were or find a new home that we could make our own. After talking through our goals we decided to sell our rambler and find something new. Again, he recommended just the right staging and preparation and before Jeff even received the formal beautifully designed flyers, our home was sold! Jeff then assisted us in buying our next perfect home. Jeff gives his clients excellent personal attention. We never felt neglected or unimportant. While working with Jeff, he made us feel as if we were his only clients, although we know that was not the case; always returning our phone calls and emails the same day. We are pleased to recommend Jeff Anderson to anyone looking to buy or sell a home in the Twin Cities area. He is hands down the best in the business in our opinion when we move again he will be our first and only choice as our real estate agent.

The Ness Family